Cade Cunningham: The New Age Brandon Roy?
Humble Beginnings
When Cade Cunningham entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, the expectations surrounding him were enormous. Detroit hadn’t had a true franchise cornerstone since the days of Chauncey Billups and the mid-2000s championship Pistons. The organization, together with its fan base, needed a fresh identity because it had endured multiple lottery appearances and coaching transitions, and failed rebuilding efforts for many years. The basketball world acknowledged Cunningham as an exceptional floor leader who brought exceptional size, ability, and leadership to the game while aiming to bring Detroit basketball back to its former glory.
Now, several years into his career, Cunningham has started to find his rhythm at the professional level. The way he plays the game has drawn interest from both analysts and fans because it closely resembles the style of Brandon Roy, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers before his career-ending knee injuries.
Echoes of a Former Star
Brandon Roy, the sixth overall pick in 2006, was the definition of calm excellence. He didn’t show off, but he managed to set the tempo of matches with perfect accuracy. Roy established himself as one of the most respected shooting guards of his time through his three All-Star appearances and All-NBA recognition during his first five full seasons in the league. His ability to rise in clutch moments, often compared to some of the league’s great late-game performers, made him the heartbeat of Portland until injuries forced an untimely retirement.
Cunningham is beginning to carve out a similar reputation. His 6’7″ height and powerful build allow him to play multiple roles for the Pistons since he can score on his own and set up scoring chances for his teammates. Like Roy, he refuses to get sped up by defenders. His game exists through a combination of vision, patience, and intelligence rather than physical athleticism.
Former NBA champion Channing Frye captured the comparison perfectly on NBA TV:
“I love his game. I think now he’s finally healthy … He reminds me so much of Brandon Roy. A new age Brandon Roy, just a little bit faster, but he never gets pushed out of his own pace.”
A veteran who has earned respect will give more value to such similarities.
Style That Transcends Eras
Both Cunningham and Roy demonstrate that basketball brilliance doesn’t always rely on explosiveness. Roy earned All-NBA recognition through his smart and controlled approach to the game despite being one of the least athletic players from his draft class. Cunningham demonstrates defensive abilities that enable him to defeat opponents and maintain control of the game flow.
Roy functioned as Portland's closer because the team needed him to deliver the game-winning play or shot. Cunningham has proven his ability to perform under pressure in the same way he did, but for Detroit.
The players succeed through their ability to understand defensive structures while making precise passing movements. The statistics demonstrate Cade's ability to generate scoring chances and his continued ability to score goals.
Cunningham built his mid-range game to Roy's level while learning to shoot three-pointers for contemporary NBA team needs.
Roy learned to play the game through mastering basic skills and strategic moves, but Cade uses these principles to play with contemporary flexibility.
A Connection That Runs Deep
The evaluation includes elements that reach further than the way the game is played. Cunningham visited the University of Washington during his high school recruitment process at the same institution where Roy achieved college stardom. The visit with Roy made Cade realize that he had always admired Roy's professional achievements.
During his youth, Cunningham observed Roy at his best as he learned how Roy dominated matches through his calm leadership style. Cade carries this influence into his current behavior by maintaining a peaceful attitude and complete concentration on victory instead of seeking to create spectacular moments.
Building Toward Stardom
The Pistons' fan base has suffered through multiple disappointing seasons, but Cunningham brings actual optimism to the team. His professional start encountered difficulties because of his injuries, which made people doubt his potential to play at a high level for an extended period. The 2024–25 season has brought a new direction to the story. Cunningham has demonstrated the exact qualities that made him the number one pick by showing healthy and confident play with efficient scoring, smart distribution, and steady leadership.
The team built its lineup to support Cade through players who possess athletic ability and defensive capabilities, which make him the team's main driving force. Under current development trends, Cunningham will lead the Pistons to return to playoff competition.
Can Cunningham Surpass the Comparison?
As flattering as the Brandon Roy comparison is, Cunningham’s story has the potential to reach further. Roy had to stop his athletic career because the medical staff during that period lacked sufficient knowledge to handle his injuries correctly. Sports science and performance tracking and load management technologies of today enable Cade to sustain his consistent play, which Roy failed to achieve.
Cunningham needs to combine Roy's composure and skill with his height and contemporary training methods to move beyond the "new age Roy" moniker. The tall point guard must establish himself as a model for upcoming point guards who will use their strategic abilities and calm demeanor to lead their teams.
Final Thoughts
Cade Cunningham may remind us of Brandon Roy, but the ultimate goal is for him to set a new standard. His ability to score while creating opportunities for teammates and leading the team makes him an exciting young player in the league. The Pistons need him to become their main attraction because he represents their future success.
If he stays the course, Cade won’t just be mentioned alongside Brandon Roy. He’ll earn his place among the great guards of his generation, and possibly lead Detroit back to the basketball prominence it has been craving for nearly two decades.
More Pistons On SI
WNBA Legend Reminisces With Former Pistons Star Rip Hamilton
NBA Analyst Makes 2028 Olympics Case for Pistons' Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham Shares Heartfelt Moment With Pistons Executive
Ausar Thompson Gushes Over Detroit Pistons' Forward
Cade Cunningham Praises Two Key Members of Pistons' Organization