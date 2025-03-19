14-Year NBA Vet Could Miss Action in Miami Heat vs Pistons Game
Will the Detroit Pistons face their old friend Alec Burks on Wednesday night? The injury report suggests the 14-year NBA veteran might get the night off.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons listed Burks as questionable for the action due to a lower back strain. He’s likely going to be a game-time decision for Miami.
Lately, Burks has consistently missed time for Miami. The last time he took the court was on March 5, when the Heat paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
At the time, Burks appeared in the starting lineup for the third game in a row. He checked in for 25 minutes, shooting 2-8 from the field to score five points.
Since then, Burks has missed six games in a row. The Heat collected losses throughout that entire stretch.
Burks joined the Miami Heat over the summer via free agency. He was wrapping up a second stint with the New York Knicks after getting traded by the Pistons.
During Burks’ first and only full season in Detroit, he averaged 13 points on 41 percent shooting from three in 51 games. Last year, he appeared in 43 games for the Pistons, producing 13 points per outing on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
The Knicks prioritized a reunion with Burks ahead of their Eastern Conference Playoff push. The Pistons moved on from the veteran in exchange for a handful of veterans and multiple second-round picks.
During his first season with the Heat, Burks has been averaging six points, three rebounds, and one assist per game. He’s been knocking down 42 percent of his threes on 3.6 attempts per game.
