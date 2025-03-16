2025 NBA Draft Prospect Compared to Detroit Pistons Guard
In just a few months, the NBA will usher in a new class of rookies. Long before draft season officially gets underway, one lottery-projected talent has drawn comparisons to a member of the Detroit Pistons.
This year's draft class is projected to be loaded with high-level talent. Among those projected to come off the board in the lottery is Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.
Fears, a 6-foot-4 guard, has put together an impressive freshman campaign. Across 33 matchups, he is averaging 17.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG. Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has Fears being selected No. 11 overall to the Miami Heat. As for his NBA player comparison, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was among those mentioned.
Ivey is a good comp for Fears, as their offensive games draw a lot of similarities. Both guards are good at utilizing their speed to be downhill threats at the rim and aren't much of a threat from beyond the arc. Fears is attempting four threes a game at Oklahoma but is only converting 27.5% of his attempts.
At the start of the season, Ivey looked like he was putting together his best season in the pros. However, things took a turn for the worst in the Pistons' New Year's Day matchup with the Orlando Magic. Ivey ended up suffering a broken leg after Cole Anthony fell on him while diving for a loose ball.
Despite the devastating injury, Detroit has not ruled out Ivey this season. There is still a chance he is able to return to action during the team's playoff push. Ivey was one of the Pistons' top contributors in the first half of the season, averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG.
