3x NBA All-Star Ranks Cade Cunningham Ahead of Harden, Brunson
When it comes to the conversation of top point guards in the league, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham might’ve struggled to get a mention in the past. Despite showing flashes of a potential All-Star in past runs, the Pistons’ struggles left Cunningham out of the conversation.
This year, it’s a different story. Recently, the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas fired off his list of the top five point guards in the NBA. In Arenas’ opinion, there’s only one guard who is currently doing it better than Cunningham.
“Shai number one—that’s easy,” he said on ‘Gil’s Arena.’
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an MVP candidate throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. It’s evident the star guard will be a finalist; it’s just a matter of whether he will win the hardware or not for the first time in his young career.
Next comes Cade, who Arenas likes in that spot because he’s “carrying a young Detroit team.”
The others? LA Clippers’ James Harden, New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard.
Cunningham’s fourth-year emergence has surprised the NBA. Although Cunningham showed flashes of being a potential All-Star last season, his progress was frequently discredited due to the fact that he played for a wildly underachieving Pistons team.
With a 14-68 record, many chalked up Cunningham’s production to empty stats on a losing squad. This year, Cunningham got better, as did his team. After a 119-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, the Pistons advanced to 36-29 on the year. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference, with a ticket to the playoffs waiting on them.
The Pistons made some personnel changes to help Cade Cunningham over the offseason, but he remains the focal point of a thriving team, showing just how important his development was to Detroit’s success. Many might hold back from ranking Cunningham as high as second-best in the league at the position, but Arenas is convinced that’s where the first-time All-Star belongs this year.
