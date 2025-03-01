4-Time NBA All-Star Comments on Improving Detroit Pistons
Coming off of a 14-68 season, the Detroit Pistons didn’t enter the 2024-2025 campaign with a playoffs-or-bust mentality. Improving was expected, but it’s safe to say Detroit overachieved based on their expectations.
The four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins recently commented on the state of the Pistons. The former fifth-overall pick seems to be a big fan of what they’ve got going on in Michigan.
“They’ve embraced that Detroit culture, that Detroit grit,” Cousins said on ‘Run It Back’.
“The physicality, the toughness. The way they’ve embraced [Isaiah Stewart], the toughness he brings on a nightly basis—all of their bigs, to be honest. They stick together. They fight whoever. I love it.”
The Pistons entered the year with a chip on their shoulder. Spending the last few seasons as one of the laughingstocks of the NBA, the players who’ve been there felt like they have something to prove.
Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey haven’t seen winning at this level quite like this year. Now that they have a taste, the young roster has embraced their nothing-to-lose mentality and everlasting hustle. As a result, they are well in the playoff picture one week after the All-Star break concluded.
While the Pistons recently came up short against a contender with a blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, they were fresh off of a win over the Boston Celtics, which was their eighth victory in a row.
The Pistons are 33-27 on the season. They have won eight of their last 10 games and trail the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers by one game. As long as they maintain their play at this level, the young Detroit team could be in line to compete in their first playoff run since 2019.
