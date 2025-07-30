4-Time NBA All-Star Eager to Work With Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Last season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drastically climbed the ranks of the NBA hierarchy. Following his breakout campaign, one former All-Star and champion opened up on his desire to work with him.
Between having a fully healthy offseason and the Pistons making upgrades to the roster, the stage was set for Cunningham to take a step forward in his development. He made the most of this opportunity, posting career highs across the board. In 70 appearances in the regular season, he averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. This production not only got the Pistons to the postseason but also landed Cunningham All-Star and All-NBA honors.
While appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show Monday, Rajon Rondo praised Cunningham's abilities on the basketball court. With his experience, he also feels he could help take the Pistons' star to the next level.
"If I can get my hands on a Cade Cunningham," Rondo said. "I think he could become that one type of point guard. It's only a couple of tweaks, and then it's also about personnel."
Last season, Cunningham was one of the top facilitators in the league. If he spent some time with Rondo, there is no telling what it could do for his development in this area. At his peak, Rondo was a multi-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics and led the NBA in assists on three separate occasions.
Though Cunningham already has a high IQ when it comes to playmaking, picking Rondo's brain could yield positive results for the Pistons guard. Seeing that he is more than willing to get in the gym with him, only time will tell if the two end up linking up this summer.
