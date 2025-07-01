$77 Million NBA Veteran Linked to Pistons in Free Agency
The Dennis Schroder situation is turning out to be a lot more than the Detroit Pistons simply losing the veteran guard to the Sacramento Kings on the open market.
As the Schroder-Sacramento signing stalled on day one of NBA free agency, it wasn’t a sign of the veteran guard having a change of heart. Instead, the Pistons and the Kings could be working on something bigger.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, there is an “emerging option” coming about. The Pistons could acquire Malik Monk from the Kings in a deal that would include Schroder and his new contract.
Monk, a former first-rounder out of Kentucky, has been a notable trade block candidate for quite some time. Despite that fact, the Kings have had him on board for the past three seasons.
In terms of scoring, the 2024-2025 NBA season was Monk’s best yet. In 65 games, Monk shot 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from three to score an average of 17 points per game. Throughout his career, Monk has averaged 12 points per game while hitting on 35 percent of his threes.
While there is plenty of experience from Monk, who has over 500 games on his resume, the veteran would bring a lack of playoff experience to the table. Spending time with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Kings throughout his career, Monk has just one playoff run, worth seven games under his belt. He carries a lot of inexperience in that department.
But if the Pistons can get a bench scorer to make up for the loss of Schroder, it would certainly help them moving forward, as plans had to quickly change for Detroit recently.
Heading into free agency, the Pistons planned to sign Malik Beasley to a multi-year deal after his Sixth Man of the Year campaign. Unfortunately, Beasley’s contract discussions with the Pistons are on hold. The team took their attention elsewhere, landing on Caris LeVert on day one of free agency.
Soon, Detroit’s next move could be revealed as Schroder has yet to decide on his future.
