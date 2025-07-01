All Pistons

$77 Million NBA Veteran Linked to Pistons in Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons have been linked to a notable veteran guard.

Justin Grasso

Dec 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Dennis Schroder situation is turning out to be a lot more than the Detroit Pistons simply losing the veteran guard to the Sacramento Kings on the open market.

As the Schroder-Sacramento signing stalled on day one of NBA free agency, it wasn’t a sign of the veteran guard having a change of heart. Instead, the Pistons and the Kings could be working on something bigger.

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, there is an “emerging option” coming about. The Pistons could acquire Malik Monk from the Kings in a deal that would include Schroder and his new contract.

Monk, a former first-rounder out of Kentucky, has been a notable trade block candidate for quite some time. Despite that fact, the Kings have had him on board for the past three seasons.

In terms of scoring, the 2024-2025 NBA season was Monk’s best yet. In 65 games, Monk shot 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from three to score an average of 17 points per game. Throughout his career, Monk has averaged 12 points per game while hitting on 35 percent of his threes.

While there is plenty of experience from Monk, who has over 500 games on his resume, the veteran would bring a lack of playoff experience to the table. Spending time with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Kings throughout his career, Monk has just one playoff run, worth seven games under his belt. He carries a lot of inexperience in that department.

But if the Pistons can get a bench scorer to make up for the loss of Schroder, it would certainly help them moving forward, as plans had to quickly change for Detroit recently.

Heading into free agency, the Pistons planned to sign Malik Beasley to a multi-year deal after his Sixth Man of the Year campaign. Unfortunately, Beasley’s contract discussions with the Pistons are on hold. The team took their attention elsewhere, landing on Caris LeVert on day one of free agency.

Soon, Detroit’s next move could be revealed as Schroder has yet to decide on his future.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

