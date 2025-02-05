Are Detroit Pistons Showing Interest in Rival Center?
Nikola Vucevic’s future with the Chicago Bulls isn’t clear. As the Bulls continue to make trades that signal a rebuild, it seems it could only be a matter of time before Vucevic is the next domino to fall.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Detroit Pistons’ rival center is “desiring a win-now situation.” The expectation is that Vucevic could be on the move before the deadline kicks in, and two contenders have been linked to the versatile big man.
Per Scotto’s latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are the notable teams in Vucevic’s market. Both teams have recently shown an eagerness to make big splashes before the final push of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
“The Bulls have held out hope for a first-round pick for Vucevic but may have to settle for multiple second-round picks if they move him ahead of the deadline,” Scotto writes.
Earlier in the season, the Pistons could’ve been viewed as sleepers in the Chicago man’s market. With Jalen Duren getting off to a slower start than expected, Vucevic seemed like a great fit for a Cade Cunningham-led lineup that has already seen plenty of improvement with spacing.
But lately, Duren’s been a lot better. And the Pistons have developed needs in other areas. Since losing Jaden Ivey to a long-term injury recovery, finding another scorer and ball-handler to fill that void might be near the top of the Pistons’ list of needs.
Nothing can be totally ruled out ahead of this year’s deadline, however. Vucevic is still a name to keep an eye on as the deadline quickly approaches.
This season, Vucevic has averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. He’s been shooting 40 percent from three on 4.6 attempts per game.
The trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 PM ET.
