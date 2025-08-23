Are Knicks the Pistons' Biggest Threat in Malik Beasley Chase?
Malik Beasley can let out a major sigh of relief. The NBA veteran is no longer a target for an investigation for gambling-related activity. For a moment, Beasley’s career was in serious jeopardy. Now, he’s likely to garner interest from teams as he’s an unrestricted free agent.
The Detroit Pistons are likely the favorite to re-sign Beasley, considering the way everything played out before the investigation took place.
However, the New York Knicks are suddenly a team to watch. Are they truly a threat?
Assessing the New York Knicks' Threat Level
SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Friday morning that the Knicks are “among teams that had done background work” on Beasley’s situation. The NBA Insider Marc Stein echoed a similar sentiment.
“I’m told that the Knicks have maintained a level of interest in Beasley since the teams met in the first round of the playoffs in May,” Stein wrote.
The Knicks are a competitive bunch, coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Being in the Big Apple market, they always seem attractive to free agents.
But in Beasley’s case, taking the highest offer the Knicks can offer is a massive downgrade compared to what he would’ve received in Detroit initially. The Knicks can only offer a veteran’s minimum to the sharpshooter. Just a couple of months ago, Beasley was looking at a potential $42 million offer.
Related Reading: Malik Beasley Deserves Another Shot with the Pistons
At this stage of the offseason, Beasley won’t get that kind of money, which is unfortunate since he’s coming off an impressive year after taking a short-term deal. He might need to do that again in order to drive his stock back up so he can cash in next offseason.
The Knicks’ due diligence has generated a lot of discussion, but the Pistons are still in a good spot if they want to bring Beasley back. The veteran has spent the offseason working out in Pistons gear. He expressed interest in returning numerous times, before and after the $42 million negotiations closed down.
The Pistons are reportedly able to offer Beasley $7.2 million. It’s a strong offer at this point in the offseason.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury