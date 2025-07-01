All Pistons

Hawks Swoop In on Top Pistons Free Agency Target

The Detroit Pistons won't be landing Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) backs towards the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Chimezie Metu (5) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Down goes another free agent target for the Detroit Pistons.

As the team shifted its focus over to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Pistons were in a tight two-team race for the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard’s services. As free agency inched closer, it was becoming apparent that the Pistons were potentially looking to lose out.

It was only a matter of time until it was confirmed. The Atlanta Hawks will be swooping in on Alexander-Walker, adding another impressive move to their list of acquisitions this summer.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Alexander-Walker agreed to a four-year deal with the Hawks. He’ll get paid $62 million over that time, with the final year being a player option. In addition, Alexander-Walker has a trade kicker attached to his deal.

The acquisition will be a sign-and-trade between the Hawks and the Timberwolves. Atlanta will send a 2027 second-round pick via Cleveland and cash in order to acquire Alexander-Walker.

Alexander-Walker started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. Being that the Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, worked in New Orleans, he had a connection to the standout guard.

After three seasons in New Orleans and two years in Utah, Alexander-Walker spent the previous three seasons with the Timberwolves. He averaged eight points, three rebounds, and three assists across 187 games.

Being one of the better two-way guards in the league, the Pistons hoped to lure in Alexander-Walker, especially after putting discussions with Malik Beasley on hold. Unfortunately, the Pistons will miss out on the veteran, who is now Atlanta-bound.

