Bill Simmons Utters Bold Take on Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
While the Detroit Pistons as a whole deserve credit for their massive success this season, it all would not have been possible without the emergence of Cade Cunningham. As the former No. 1 pick continues to turn heads, one longtime analyst feels another notable accolade is coming his way.
Cunningham has dazzled for the Pistons, growing into one of the league's top all-around performers. On the season, he is averaging 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.3 APG. This production has already landed Cunningham an All-Star nod, but Bill Simmons is ready to take things a step further. He confidently believes that the Pistons star will land on one of the top All-NBA teams.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Simmons touched on a handful of guards he thinks will be in the All-NBA conversation this year. He then let out a bold take and stated he feels Cunningham belongs on the Second Team this season.
"I would have, Brunson Cade, Edwards third," Simmons said. "I think what Cade is doing on Detroit is unbelievable."
At this point in the year, there is no denying that Cunningham has been one of the top six guards in the league. He's been a nightly fixture in the lineup, he's among the league-leaders in APG, and is top five in triple-doubles. On top of all this, his elevated play has resulted in winning basketball for his team.
Making All-NBA in itself would be a huge accomplishment for Cunningham and well deserved with how he's played. That said, landing on Second Team would be a testament to how he's cemented himself among the top young stars in the game today.
