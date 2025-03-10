Cade Cunningham Edges Out Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker in NBA 2K Update
When it comes to players who have drastically improved their NBA stock this season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is at the top of the list. In the midst of a breakout campaign, he has been a steady riser in the NBA 2K franchise as well.
Throughout the season, 2K is constantly updating rankings of players across the league accordingly. In the latest update, Cunningham found himself moving into the top 20 players in the game. Earlier this week, he received another bump to a 92 over.
With this increase, Cunningham is now the 18th-highest ranked player in NKA 2K25. He has narrowly edged out a pair of star-level guards in Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving.
Cunningham has been the driving force in the Pistons' massive turnaround this season, posting career-highs across the board. Along with landing an All-Star nod this year, the former No. 1 pick has cemented himself as one of the league's top rising stars.
Across 58 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 25.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.5 APG. His playmaking numbers are good for third-best in the NBA, trailing only Nikola Jokic and Trae Young. Cunningham has also been one of the NBA's best all-around players, currently tied with Domantas Sabonis for third in triple-doubles with eight.
Cunningham's emergence hasn't only yielded personal results but team ones as well. His heightened play has made the Pistons far more competitive this season, smashing their win total from last year. With less than 20 games to go, Detroit finds themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-28 record.
Having already climbed so much this season, it's likely Cunningham sees another bump before the end of the season. That said, based on what we've seen over the last five months, anything is possible.
