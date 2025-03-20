Cade Cunningham’s Epic Dagger vs Heat Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Cade Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet for the Detroit Pistons against the Miami Heat and capped off his night with a game-winning bank shot to help his team to win No. 39 on the year.
In 35 minutes of action on Wednesday, Cunningham went 11-25 from the field, knocking down all but one of his four threes. He produced 25 points, which marked a team-high for the Pistons.
During the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Cunningham got the ball for the Pistons’ final possession, which gave the Pistons a chance to put the game away in regulation, avoiding overtime. Cunningham attempted a tough shot and got the job done.
via @BleacherReport: CADE CUNNINGHAM FOR THE WIN!!!! 😱🤯
NBA Fans React to Cunningham’s Big Shot
@UsherNBA: Watching Cade Cunningham blossom into a bona fide superstar has been a consistent source of joy this season
@camhasshoes: CADE CUNNINGHAM IS A TOP 10 PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE. GIVE THE DETROIT PISTONS MORE NATIONAL TV GAMES
@BTCBabyBull: Most Improved Player Award goes to:
@Greenbaumly: The world needs to see so much more of Cade and Paolo. Both dudes are so fun to watch.
@Pagnatti: CADE IS A TOP 4 PG
Cunningham racked up another triple-double on the night against the Heat. Along with his 25 points, Cunningham accounted for 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He also had three steals and two blocks on the defensive end of the floor.
The Pistons defeated the Heat 116-113. With that win, Detroit advances to 39-31 on the year. Meanwhile, the Heat dropped to 29-40, collecting their ninth-straight loss.
