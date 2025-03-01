Cade Cunningham Goes Viral With Poster Dunk in Pistons-Nuggets
Friday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets didn’t go the way the home team had hoped. Entering the matchup, the Pistons had a day of rest and plenty of momentum on their side. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham and his team struggled from the jump.
Cunningham was looking to gain some steam in the third quarter when he threw down a poster dunk fresh off of a steal. The one-handed slam gave the Pistons something to feel good about as they trailed double-digits late in the third quarter.
The Pistons star’s play went viral on social media on Friday.
via @NBATV: CADE POSTER 🚨
Friday’s game was an unusual performance put on by Cunningham. Typically, the one-time All-Star is leading the way for his team in the playmaking and scoring departments.
However, Cunningham’s shot was off, and the aggressiveness was turned down. Through the first half of action, Cunningham attempted just three shots from the field in 13 minutes. Without his lone free throw, Cunningham would’ve gone scoreless through the first half.
During the third quarter, Cunningham looked to turn his game around. He went 3-9 from the field and made all four of his free throws. He led Detroit with 10 points coming out of the half, the Nuggets continued to dominate Detroit’s defense as they shot 70 percent from the field to score 39 points.
The Pistons saw their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Nuggets. Aside from the viral poster dunk from Cunningham, Detroit doesn’t have much to celebrate. The Pistons will get a chance to bounce back on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.
