Cade Cunningham’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Bulls
For the most part, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has avoided setbacks throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. Before late last week, the veteran’s last absence came on November 30.
When the Pistons went into their Friday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Cunningham was downgraded on the injury report as he dealt with an ankle sprain.
The outing against the Sixers wasn’t an issue for the Pistons, who took care of business in Cunningham’s absence with a 13-point win. It was great payback for Detroit after they suffered a blowout loss against the Sixers back in November without Cunningham on the court.
When Sunday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets approached, the Pistons kept Cunningham on the injury report, labeling him as probable to play. Eventually, he was cleared for action and helped propel the Pistons past the Hornets with a 10-point win.
Cunningham checked in for nearly 38 minutes. He scored 19 points and secured a triple-double by coming down with 10 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists.
The trend of having Cunningham on the injury report will be broken on Tuesday night. According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons aren’t operating any thought of potentially holding Cunningham out. He is not on the report, deeming him available for the matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
The Pistons faced the Bulls for the first time this year on November 18. Cunningham put up 26 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in the 10-point loss against the Bulls.
When the Pistons and the Bulls re-visited the rivalry on February 2, Cunningham and the Pistons got their revenge to even the series. Checking in for 34 minutes, Cunningham produced 22 points, 15 assists, and three rebounds in the eight-point win over the Bulls.
The series will end on Wednesday night. The Pistons are set to close out their pre-break slate with a two-game stretch against Chicago.
