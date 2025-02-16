Cade Cunningham Struggled to Apply Pistons Veteran's Advice
Just last season, Detroit Pistons veteran guard Malik Beasley was a participant in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest. Beasley came up short against his former teammate, Damian Lillard.
While Beasley represented the Milwaukee Bucks in the competition last year, he was hoping to rock his Pistons jersey at the event in San Francisco this season.
Leading up to the announcement of the participants, Beasley made it clear he was willing to be a part of the contest again. He even wore a shirt hinting at the idea that he was indeed a part of it. While Beasley committed to be a part of it, the NBA gave first dibs to All-Star participants.
Ultimately, the first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham became the only Pistons representative at the event on Saturday night. Being the experienced veteran in the contest, Beasley offered Cunningham some valuable advice leading up to Saturday night.
“We walked through it a couple of times,” Cunningham said of Beasley’s advice before the competition.
“He told me his words of advice that he wished he got whenever he was going into it. I think it’s going to help me a lot. I’m excited for it. I think it’ll be fun.”
Beasley’s coaching didn’t put Cunningham in a position to win. With 16 points in the first round, Cunningham was not able to advance to the final round.
Instead, Darius Garland, Buddy Hield, and Tyler Herro got the nod. Cunningham was joined by Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard, Cam Johnson, and Norman Powell on the bench as spectators for the next round.
After Tyler Herro raised the trophy as this year’s winner, Cunningham suggested he failed to apply Beasley’s advice during his lone run.
“I don’t think I applied it too well,” Cunningham told reporters. “I don’t think I listened to him. He had great advice, and now, looking back, I should’ve locked in more.”
For what it’s worth, Cunningham carried the worst betting odds to win heading into the contest, according to FanDuel. Shooting 36 percent from three on the season, Cunningham isn’t necessarily in the highest tier of three-point shooters this year. For reference, his teammates Jaden Ivey and Beasley have knocked down 42 percent of their threes this season, which places them in the 90th percentile for the guard position.
While Cunningham didn’t advance, he managed to score higher than Cam Johnson and Norman Powell. It wasn’t a night that ended in victory for the Detroit star, but he could make up for it on Sunday in the All-Star Game.
