Cade Cunningham Throws Down Viral Dunk in Pistons-Bulls Rematch
Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season continues on Wednesday night as the Detroit Pistons battle it out against the Chicago Bulls.
Searching for another win against the Bulls in Illinois, Cunningham received a lot of fanfare for a dunk that he threw down early on in the third quarter.
Going downhill, Cunningham wasn’t looking to put his prolific passing on display. The star guard saw a potential lane for him to attack and score, and he took it.
With that, Cunningham went viral with his slam dunk.
The throw-down looked good from all angles.
Through three quarters, Cunningham had already secured 26 points in just 26 minutes. He made nine field goals, and knocked down all but one of his seven free throws.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham dished out five assists and came down with two rebounds. The star guard was leading the Pistons in scoring with his game-high total through three quarters.
Heading into Wednesday night, the Pistons possessed a 28-26 record. They placed sixth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by one game. The Miami Heat were right behind Detroit with a 25-26 record.
A win over the Bulls on Wednesday would allow Detroit to secure their fourth in a row heading into the All-Star break. Cunningham will go into the break on a strong note as he puts together another standout performance for himself.
