Caris LeVert Contract Details With Detroit Pistons

What does the estimated deal look like for Caris LeVert and the Pistons?

Feb 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) dribbles the ball down the court against Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
A new wing is coming to town for the Detroit Pistons. On Monday, the team agreed to terms on a new deal with former Atlanta Hawks veteran Caris LeVert.

The veteran lands in Detroit as their first notable signing in free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, LeVert will be landing a two-year deal with the Pistons.

Caris LeVert’s Estimated Contract Details With Detroit

Duration: 2 Years

Total Salary: $29 Million

Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The assumption is that LeVert will play a key part in replacing Malik Beasley. Of course, that depends on what happens with Beasley over time.

Since Beasley was placed under investigation for a gambling-related concern, the Pistons put their contract talks with Beasley on hold. The door is still open for Beasley to return, but Trajan Langdon and the Pistons’ front office couldn’t wait for everything to be resolved.

LeVert’s history suggests he isn’t expected to replace Beasley’s three-point shooting volume off the bench on his own, but he’ll have to help in that department in some way.

With LeVert, the Pistons are certainly seeing a bump in paid-out salary at the backup shooting guard position. Beasley played on a very valuable contract, getting paid $6 million for the season.

The Pistons are getting LeVert at a slightly lower rate compared to his previous deal. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, LeVert signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Spotrac, the total worth was $32 million. He made $15.3 million with the Cavs in 2023-2024 and earned $16.6 million between Cleveland and Atlanta in 2024-2025.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

