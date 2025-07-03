Caris LeVert Contract Details With Detroit Pistons
A new wing is coming to town for the Detroit Pistons. On Monday, the team agreed to terms on a new deal with former Atlanta Hawks veteran Caris LeVert.
The veteran lands in Detroit as their first notable signing in free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, LeVert will be landing a two-year deal with the Pistons.
Caris LeVert’s Estimated Contract Details With Detroit
Duration: 2 Years
Total Salary: $29 Million
The assumption is that LeVert will play a key part in replacing Malik Beasley. Of course, that depends on what happens with Beasley over time.
Since Beasley was placed under investigation for a gambling-related concern, the Pistons put their contract talks with Beasley on hold. The door is still open for Beasley to return, but Trajan Langdon and the Pistons’ front office couldn’t wait for everything to be resolved.
LeVert’s history suggests he isn’t expected to replace Beasley’s three-point shooting volume off the bench on his own, but he’ll have to help in that department in some way.
With LeVert, the Pistons are certainly seeing a bump in paid-out salary at the backup shooting guard position. Beasley played on a very valuable contract, getting paid $6 million for the season.
The Pistons are getting LeVert at a slightly lower rate compared to his previous deal. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, LeVert signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Spotrac, the total worth was $32 million. He made $15.3 million with the Cavs in 2023-2024 and earned $16.6 million between Cleveland and Atlanta in 2024-2025.
