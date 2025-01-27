Cavaliers Landed Big Boost Before Detroit Pistons Matchup
For a small stretch, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing without their starting power forward, Evan Mobley.
After making his return to action over the weekend, Mobley is set to be on the floor once again when the Cavs face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
According to the official NBA injury report, Mobley is not listed. Therefore, he is available to play.
Dealing with a calf injury recently, Mobley had a short shift against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16. He checked in for 18 minutes while the Cavs were en route to a 20-point loss. When Mobley came off the court, he had just five points, three rebounds, and one assist.
For the next four games, Mobley was ruled out. He missed matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Cavaliers concluded a back-to-back set on Saturday night. Facing the Houston Rockets, Mobley was cleared for action and checked in for 29 minutes.
Mobley produced seven points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. The Cavaliers struggled to come out on top, losing by four points.
With that loss against the Rockets, the Cavaliers have now dropped their last three games.
Monday’s meeting between Cleveland and Detroit marks the second outing between the two teams this season.
Back in October, the Cavaliers and the Pistons battled it out for their second game of the year. At the time, Mobley checked in for nearly 32 minutes. The veteran forward accounted for 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks.
The Pistons came up short against the Cavs with a 12-point loss.
On Monday, the Cavaliers and the Pistons are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.
