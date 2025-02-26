Celtics Make Decision on Jaylen Brown's Status vs Pistons
The Boston Celtics downgraded their star forward Jaylen Brown on the injury report ahead of the Wednesday night matchup on the road against the Detroit Pistons.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Celtics listed Brown as questionable for the outing. According to the official NBA injury report, Brown was dealing with a left thigh contusion.
The veteran has been ruled out for the matchup, missing his first game since before the All-Star break.
On Tuesday, the Celtics fired up a back-to-back set, starting with a matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Brown didn’t have any health concerns leading up to the matchup. He ended up playing for 33 minutes in the double-digit win over the Raptors.
Brown accounted for 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He struggled from three, going 0-5, but knocked down 56 percent of his shots from the field overall.
Fresh off of a championship run, Brown has once again put together an impressive 2024-2025 campaign. This season, he’s posting averages of 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He represented the Celtics in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
The Pistons and the Celtics are both looking to keep their winning streaks alive on Wednesday. For Boston, their win over the Raptors on Tuesday was their sixth in a row. As for Detroit, they are looking to catch up to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently hold the longest active winning streak with eight in a row.
The Celtics and the Pistons will tip off at 7 PM ET.
