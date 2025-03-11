Chauncey Billups Elated to see Pistons Complete Massive Turnaround
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons took on the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game of their West Coast swing. Following the matchup, one opponent with very close ties to the organization applauded the turnaround they've gone through in the past year.
As the regular season slowly comes to a close, the Pistons are by far one of the NBA's biggest success stories in 2025. They had the league's worst record last year and now are on track to finishing with a top-six seed in the East and ending their playoff drought.
Led by a strong outing from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons secure a 119-112 victory over the Blazers to sweep the season series. After the game, Chauncey Billups gave his thoughts on this Detroit squad as they make a push for the postseason. Knowing full well how passionate the city is with its basketball team, he is excited for them to get back to the big stage.
"I'm really happy to see where the Pistons are at," Billups told reporters postgame Sunday. "I know the city has been missing some playoff basketball for quite awhile and they've endured some pain there. I'm happy to see them trending forward and playing well and I wish them the best of luck the rest of the way."
Billups is still one of the top point guards in franchise history, and was a key part of the last Pistons team to win a championship (2004). Now he'll watch on as a new generation attempts to blaze their own path.
Unfortunately for Billups, it does not look like he and the Blazers will be partaking in the playoffs this year. They find themselves in 12th place in the West, four games out of the final spot in the play-in tournament.
