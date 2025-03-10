Chauncey Billups’ High Praise for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons paid a visit to their old friend, Chauncey Billups. With a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons received some high praise from the former player-turned-coach for the turnaround that’s been on display this year.
It started with praise for the head coach, JB Bickerstaff. Billups publicly credited the first-year Pistons head coach for bringing the team what it needed after Detroit lacked its identity under Monty Williams last season.
Then, from a player standpoint, Billups noted he was fond of the veteran guard Cade Cunningham even before the Pistons started finding ways to win. Seeing Cunningham’s hard work turn into team success, Billups praised the one-time All-Star for his leadership.
via @omarisankofa: Chauncey on the Pistons’ turnaround: “Gotta give a lot of credit to JB, man. He’s brought them some toughness that they needed. Cade was good last year. Even when they were losing … he kept scrapping and that’s what shows your leadership.”
At 22 years old, Cunningham was coming off of a sophomore season where he only had 12 games under his belt. In 62 matchups, Cunningham averaged 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field.
This season, there’s been a jump in the right direction, but the rise hasn’t been drastic. Cunningham is putting up 26 points per game while dishing out nine assists and coming down with six rebounds. Cunningham is shooting 46 percent from the field, marking career highs in all major categories.
Although Cunningham’s statistics have been steady, the Pistons’ team success has allowed key figures like Cunningham and Bickerstaff to stand out to Billups, who watch from afar. After going 14-68 one season ago, the Pistons entered Sunday night’s game with a 35-29 record.
Barring a late-season collapse, the Pistons are on pace to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019, and they could do it without having to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament. The job isn’t done for Detroit, but they’ve certainly had a successful season, no matter what happens later on down the line.
