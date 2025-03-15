Chet Holmgren to Miss Pistons-Thunder Matchup
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons will face a major test as they host the top team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, the Thunder won’t be the best version of themselves on Saturday, as one of their stars will get the night off. According to the NBA’s official injury report, Holmgren has been ruled out in advance as he gets a night of rest.
For Holmgren, Saturday’s game marks the first time in a few games he won’t play. The last time the star big man played for the Thunder was during their March 7 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at home. At the time, Holmgren was among a handful of key players that missed time for the Thunder.
On Friday, it was revealed the NBA would be launching an investigation into the Thunder as they might’ve violated the player participation policy. Although the Thunder sat their stars, OKC still came out on top with the 18-point victory over the Blazers.
Holmgren returned from a two-game absence to face the Denver Nuggets on March 9. Since then, he’s appeared in three games in a row.
Over that stretch, the star center averaged 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist , and two blocks while shooting 49 percent from the field and 63 percent from the free throw line. The Thunder won two out of those three games without him.
Overall, the Thunder hold an impressive 37-8 record for games played without Holmgren this year.
The Pistons and the Thunder will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
