Chris Paul Linked to Pistons Rival in NBA Free Agency
Chris Paul hit the free agency market this summer. As the future Hall of Famer searches for his next destination on the open market, he’s a player the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on.
While Paul could help serve a need for the Pistons, after they will lose Dennis Schroder to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade scenario, the veteran point guard isn’t looking for a move to Michigan.
However, multiple Pistons rivals can be considered on Paul’s radar, with the Milwaukee Bucks being the mot notable in this scenario.
According to ’The Stein Line,’ Chris Paul “materialized as an option” when it came to Paul recently. The Bucks shocked the NBA when they suddenly cut ties with the veteran All-Star guard, Damian Lillard.
Although Lillard wasn’t expected to play during the 2025-2026 NBA season, as he recovers from an Achilles injury, Milwaukee still needed to fill an immediate void. Paul as a one-year rental could’ve helped Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks enter another critical year, where they are pressured to keep their superstar happy.
The Indiana Pacers are in a similar boat. While they didn’t send any shockwaves across the NBA by waiving a notable player, they are unlikely to have Tyrese Haliburton on the floor for next year due to an Achilles injury. They could be in line for a one-year rental as well, but they haven’t been linked to Chris Paul at this time.
Chris Paul’s likely landing spots at this time seem to be the Los Angeles Clippers or the Phoenix Suns. If Chris Paul is looking for a contending situation, Milwaukee and Indiana shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.
Last season, Chris Paul appeared in 82 games. He posted averages of nine points, four rebounds, seven assists, and one steal with the San Antonio Spurs.
