All Pistons

Chris Paul Linked to Pistons Rival in NBA Free Agency

Chris Paul is a name the Detroit Pistons have to keep an eye on.

Justin Grasso

Dec 2, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chris Paul hit the free agency market this summer. As the future Hall of Famer searches for his next destination on the open market, he’s a player the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on.

While Paul could help serve a need for the Pistons, after they will lose Dennis Schroder to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade scenario, the veteran point guard isn’t looking for a move to Michigan.

However, multiple Pistons rivals can be considered on Paul’s radar, with the Milwaukee Bucks being the mot notable in this scenario.

Chris Pau
Mar 25, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

According to ’The Stein Line,’ Chris Paul “materialized as an option” when it came to Paul recently. The Bucks shocked the NBA when they suddenly cut ties with the veteran All-Star guard, Damian Lillard.

Although Lillard wasn’t expected to play during the 2025-2026 NBA season, as he recovers from an Achilles injury, Milwaukee still needed to fill an immediate void. Paul as a one-year rental could’ve helped Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks enter another critical year, where they are pressured to keep their superstar happy.

The Indiana Pacers are in a similar boat. While they didn’t send any shockwaves across the NBA by waiving a notable player, they are unlikely to have Tyrese Haliburton on the floor for next year due to an Achilles injury. They could be in line for a one-year rental as well, but they haven’t been linked to Chris Paul at this time.

Chris Paul’s likely landing spots at this time seem to be the Los Angeles Clippers or the Phoenix Suns. If Chris Paul is looking for a contending situation, Milwaukee and Indiana shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.

Last season, Chris Paul appeared in 82 games. He posted averages of nine points, four rebounds, seven assists, and one steal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out

Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed

Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board

Detroit Pistons Agree to Deal With Caris LeVert

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News