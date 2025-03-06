Clippers Veteran’s Absence Continues vs Detroit Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers were under the impression that Norman Powell would be back in the mix after he returned from a five-game absence at the start of March. When the Clippers host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Powell will be off the floor once again.
On March 2, the Clippers paid a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers for the second game in a row. Powell suited up after missing the first matchup of the two-game series. Powell’s shift would last just under nine minutes. He struggled in that time, shooting 1-5 from the field and scoring four points.
“First game back wasn’t what I planned,” Powell said on social media. “Everything happens for a reason, but God sets the true plans. The Grind continues. James 1: 2-4.”
Powell’s return date is unclear at the moment, but he was ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons, marking the second time the sharpshooter will miss the matchup against the Michigan-based franchise.
This season, Powell put together an All-Star-caliber campaign. In the 45 games leading up to his most recent appearance, Powell produced 24 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Along with his scoring, Powell has been posting averages of four rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game. While Powell didn’t get the votes to get into the All-Star tournament, he was widely viewed as a Western Conference snub after the results were announced.
With the Clippers hoping to jump out of their three-game losing streak on Wednesday against Detroit, they’ll miss several key players, including Powell. The two teams are slated for a 10:30 PM ET tip.
