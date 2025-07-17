Pistons Addition Confident Cade Cunningham Will Take Big Step
The Detroit Pistons brought in Duncan Robinson to be one of the newest sharpshooters on the Detroit Pistons. With the loss of Tim Hardaway Jr., Dennis Schroder, and Malik Beasley, Cade Cunningham needed some high-volume three-point scorers to fill the void.
The former Miami Heat guard asked for his early release from South Beach and allowed for the Pistons and the Heat to strike a sign-and-trade. Robinson, who faced this tough Pistons roster quite a few times last season, looks forward to joining the other side.
“We had some crazy games last year. Heat vs. Pistons, it felt like every single one had some sort of crazy finish. I think the thing that sticks out about this group is the physicality, their toughness, and how hard they play,” Robinson told reporters recently.
The Pistons embraced bringing back a piece of the Bad Boys era throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, and Robinson already seems to be embracing the idea of turning up the intensity to match his teammates’. However, what he seems to look forward to the most is playing in a selfless system, which is headlined by the one-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham.
“How they share the ball, that’s the type of system you want to play in,” Robinson explained.
“Those are the type of guys you want to be around. Cade’s obviously incredibly dynamic with the ball, and took a major jump last year. I’m sure he’s going to take a big one again this year. I’m excited to be around somebody like that, who is such a willing passer, and can obviously create and draw attention for himself as well.”
Since entering the NBA as the No. 1 pick in 2021, Cunningham has flashed the potential of becoming a top playmaker and scorer in the league. A questionable supporting cast didn’t help Cunningham thrive to the highest level. A few roster tweaks and a jump in progression from several homegrown Pistons helped Cunningham reach a new level.
Now, the star guard has an All-Star and All-NBA nod to his name. Heading into next season, Robinson should benefit plenty from sharing the court with Cunningham. The 40 percent three-point shooter is sure that his presence could help Cunningham take another positive jump as well.
