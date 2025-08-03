Detroit Pistons Bring Back Rising NBA Prospect
After a strong NBA Summer League showing, Daniss Jenkins is planning to be back with the Detroit Pistons.
According to a report, Jenkins has re-signed with the team on a two-way deal. He’s set to spend his sophomore season splitting time between the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
via @KeithSmithNBA: Daniss Jenkins has re-signed with the Detroit Pistons on a two-way contract, a league source told @spotrac
Jenkins appeared in seven games for the Pistons last season. He played in only three minutes per game, averaging one point while shooting 30 percent from the field.
Since the Pistons were one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, minutes were hard to come by for players who were deeper on the roster.
Entering the NBA in 2024, Jenkins was coming off a college stint with multiple teams. He started at Pacific in 2019, before making his way to Odessa College in 2021. By 2022, Jenkins was at Iona, before finishing his run in the NCAA at St. John’s.
The 2024 NBA Draft came and went without Jenkins getting drafted. Last July, the Pistons signed Jenkins to a two-way deal. Most of his playing time came at the G League level.
In 32 games with the Motor City Cruise, Jenkins posted averages of 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes on 7.7 attempts per game from long range.
During the Summer League this season, Jenkins averaged 12 points, five assists, and two rebounds per game. He showed clear signs of progression as he heads into a critical second season with the Pistons.
This year, the Pistons are expected to head into the new season with playoff aspirations. After cracking the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last year, the Pistons shocked the NBA with the emergence of multiple young stars, including the one-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham.
While the Pistons remain a young squad, playing time will still be difficult to come by for Jenkins. He’ll have to put together an impressive preseason in order to be considered for Detroit’s rotation.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons