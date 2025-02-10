Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Ties Kings Star on NBA Leaderboard
Sunday’s game wasn’t Cade Cunningham’s finest scoring outing. In fact, it was the first time the Detroit Pistons guard didn’t surpass 20 points in over one month.
Still, Cunningham’s impact was everywhere as he notched another triple-double on the season.
Cunningham climbs the NBA leaderboard for total triple-doubles this year by getting himself to the third spot, tying Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.
Against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham picked up triple-double No. 8 on the year.
Sabonis has eight of his own in 49 games this season. Above the Kings star is the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, who has 10 on the year.
To no surprise, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is out in front and totally dominating the triple-double game, as he has 24 in 47 games.
Cunningham collected his eighth by scoring 19 points on 41 percent shooting, along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the 10-point win over the Hornets.
The Pistons improved to 27-26 on the season on Sunday. By collecting their second-straight win, Detroit keeps their sixth seed in the Eastern Conference for the time being.
Just behind the Pistons are the Miami Heat, who trail by 1.5 games right now. The Pistons are chasing the Milwaukee Bucks, who hold a 28-23 record, placing two games ahead of Detroit.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade