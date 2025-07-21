All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Free Agency Option Makes Decision

Potential Detroit Pistons target Chris Paul has made his free agency decision.

Justin Grasso

Dec 2, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Chris Paul’s free agency has concluded. The 12-time NBA All-Star has reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. With that, a potential Detroit Pistons guard target comes off the board.

via @ShamsCharania: Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season.

Did the Pistons Have Any Interest in Chris Paul?

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, multiple teams outside of the Clippers pursued Paul. The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks were mentioned, but the “others” remain unnamed.

The chances of Detroit landing Paul were likely slim if they did give him a look. Since Paul’s tenure with the San Antonio Spurs ended, it was made clear that location would be a key player in Paul’s decision.

Mar 25, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

With his family out West, Paul was likely to sign with an LA-based franchise or Phoenix. Ultimately, he reunites with the Clippers after many years.

For six seasons, Paul competed for the Clippers. He posted averages of 19 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds in a little over 400 games. Since then, Paul had stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Spurs.

Last season, Paul averaged nine points and seven assists, while hitting on 38 percent of his threes with the Spurs.

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) lays the ball up in front of New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Are the Pistons In the Market for a PG?

The Pistons picked up Dennis Schroder at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. He was added to help Cade Cunningham at the point guard position after Jaden Ivey went down with a season-ending injury.

While there was mutual interest in staying together, Schroder landed an intriguing opportunity with the Sacramento Kings. He’ll start out west, picking up a multi-year offer.

The Pistons haven’t signed a pure point guard to replace Schroder at this time. Paul would’ve made sense, but that scenario was unlikely. For the time being, the Pistons seem willing to try out the combination of Jaden Ivey and Caris LeVert point guard minutes when Cunningham is off the floor.

