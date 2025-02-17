Detroit Pistons Front Office’s Mindset After Trade Deadline Revealed
The 2025 NBA trade deadline has passed. The Detroit Pistons were active in the market, but they certainly didn’t play the same role as last season—and they didn’t go in the direction that many assumed they might.
As a rebuilding squad, the Pistons found themselves in a position to take on expiring deals and sell veterans to win-now situations for draft assets. With their surprising success near the deadline, many assumed the Pistons could get in the market for a notable name.
Several stars were moved at the deadline, including Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, and Brandon Ingram. The Pistons weren’t really linked to anybody with an All-Star nod on their resume.
Detroit’s front office still made two additions in the end. Lindy Waters and Dennis Schroder joined the team after getting traded by the Golden State Warriors in the deal that landed Stephen Curry another co-star in the disgruntled Jimmy Butler.
With the deadline in the rearview, what’s the Pistons front office’s mindset? Recently, Pistons President of Basketball Operations spoke on what’s next.
"There’s, I think, four or five teams that have the majority of assets in this league right now. So if a player or a pick becomes available that you want to go get, if you don’t have the assets to get it, you’re just not going to have the ability to do it,” Langdon told 97.1 The Ticket.
"Right now, we feel we’re probably a little asset-deficient, given where we are, so when we have the opportunity, we try to gather more. So when that opportunity does arise, if there’s a player, whether it’s in the draft or on the trade market or in free agency, that we want to go get, we’ll have the ability to get that player."
At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Langdon made it clear that the Pistons weren’t in a playoff-or-bust situation. As they worked on turning their rebuild around, the Pistons understood that expediting the process could be detrimental.
Every move they made at the deadline was a small step towards something that is potentially bigger. Since the Pistons have been thriving without a major co-star for the first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham, the Pistons prioritized maintaining their chemistry with this year’s roster. Sitting in the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed at the All-Star break isn’t exactly a bad spot to be in.
Next summer, Detroit could be in play for the big move that many desired. For the time being, they don’t want to skip any steps. Simply getting to the playoffs and allowing the young core to get postseason playing time is a major step in the right direction.
