Pistons GM Gushes Over Ausar Thompson's Offseason Training
After being drafted fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2023, Ausar Thompson's pro career got off the rails following a blood clot diagnosis. Now in the midst of his first healthy offseason, the versatile forward appears ready to take a big step forward in his development.
Thompson's recovery bled into last season, missing the first few weeks of the year. However, he was able to make his long-awaited return to action towards the end of November, From there, Thompson went on to appear in 59 games and continued to showcase his all-around skill set. He finished the 2025 campaign with averages of 10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.7 SPG.
With that situation behind him, Thompson now has an extended period to work on all areas of his game. Still in the early stages of the offseason, one key member of the organization is high on how he'll benefit from not being held back in his training. While speaking with the media ahead of Summer League, President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon raved about the progress he's made thus far.
“You’re going to see a different Ausar. He’s gotten bigger," Langdon told reporters.
Heading into next season, Thompson has a chance to become even more of a focal point of the Pistons' core. He is their go-to option when it comes to perimeter defense, and his high-level athleticism makes him a constant threat in transition. If he can continue rounding out his game, Thompson could cement himself as the Pistons' top wing player for the future.
Seeing that he was able to improve last offseason when he was limited, there is no telling how Thompson will look by the time training camp rolls around.
