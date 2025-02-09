Detroit Pistons Hope for Trade Pickup’s Debut vs Hornets
After the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons have two new players joining the roster. Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters are relocating from the Golden State Warriors to the playoff hopefuls in Michigan.
The Pistons are understandably excited about the addition of both players, but it’s clear that Schroder is primed for a role right away. With Jaden Ivey out for an extended period of time, Schroder can fill the role of being an off-ball guard alongside Cunningham, as well as a backup ball-handler.
Since Thursday’s deadline passed, the Pistons played just one matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. With the trade still pending, Schroder did not get a chance to suit up and play.
Heading into Sunday’s action, the Pistons still had Schroder listed as questionable for the same reason. He has not been cleared to suit up for Detroit just yet.
This season, Schroder has played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors.
As a starting point guard in Brooklyn, Schroder averaged 18 points and seven rebounds while shooting 39 percent from three on seven attempts per game.
When the Warriors brought in Schroder, he shifted to a shooting guard role, averaging 11 points and four assists while making 32 percent of his five attempts per game.
While Schroder has struggled to find stability since his early days with the Atlanta Hawks, the veteran guard brings a lot of valuable experience to the table in Detroit.
With over 800 games under his belt, Schroder has averaged 14 points and five assists across his career. He brings nearly 70 games of postseason experience to the table, with his most recent run happening with the Lakers in 2022-2023.
If Schroder gets the nod to play on Sunday, he’ll suit up for a 1 PM ET tip with Detroit against Charlotte. If not, the Pistons will target Tuesday’s action against the Chicago Bulls as his next potential debut date.
