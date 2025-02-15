Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets Players Go Viral for Stat Comparison
The Thompson twins are going viral for their February campaign.
While Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has more games under his belt this season, his twin brother Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons is starting to hit his stride as he gets fully back into shape after dealing with a medical condition.
Halfway through February, the twin brothers are having a very similar run this month as they were averaging the same amount of points per game through their first seven matchups of the month.
Amen Thompson produced 14.6 points on 49 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks per game for the Rockets.
With Houston sneaking in another game before the All-Star break, he collected one more matchup over Ausar on Thursday night. After a tough shooting night, going 2-7 from the field to score four points, Amen Thompson’s monthly average took a dip.
Meanwhile, Ausar Thompson went into the break with the same 14.6 points per game. He accomplished that average on 70 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged six rebounds, four assists, and two steals while seeing the court for 25 minutes per game.
Throughout their sophomore efforts, Amen and Ausar Thompson have received plenty of praise for their jump in development.
Through the first couple of months of the season, Amen Thompson was primarily a reserve for Houston. Once the Rockets reached the new year, they started rolling out the sophomore as a full-time starter.
Since landing in the starting five full-time, Amen Thompson has posted averages of 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Ausar Thompson has been in a similar situation with the Pistons. His season started slow, considering he missed the first 18 matchups of the year as he waited for the NBA to clear him. Thompson finally debuted on November 25. By January 9, Thompson has landed in the starting lineup consistently, following Jaden Ivey’s injury.
Over that 18-game stretch, Ausar Thompson has averaged 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game. It’s unclear if the Pistons will keep him there long-term, but the defensive standout will remain a critical piece either way.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade