Detroit Pistons Jab at Shaquille O'Neal With Social Media Post
Over the past five months, the Detroit Pistons have pulled off a massive turnaround and are now fighting for a spot in the postseason. Despite this, they are still being overlooked by one former player in turn analyst. In light of his recent slip-up on TV, the team's social media team decided to have some fun at Shaquille O'Neal's expense.
During a recent appearance on Inside the NBA, Shaq took the time to credit Cade Cunningham as he continues a breakout campaign this season. He goes on to applaud the Pistons overall, but had a bit of a mix-up. He credited Chauncey Billups for leading the turnaround as head coach when it is, in fact, J.B. Bickerstaff. It's worth noting that this slip happened days after the Pistons faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Shaq's remarks ended up making its way to social media, and didn't take long to go viral. Among those to react to the clip was the Pistons' social media team. From the official account, a post was put up of Billups holding the NBA championship back in 2004.
As most know, Shaq faced off against the Pistons in the NBA Finals back in 2004. At the time, he and Kobe Bryant were looking to win their fourth championship in five years. However, things did not end up going their way.
Led by a future All-Star in Billups at point guard, the rag-tag Pistons team managed to send the Lakers home in five games. The scrappy guard would also end up taking home Finals MVP honors after averaging 21.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 5.2 APG.
The Pistons winning that finals that year caused a seismic shift in the league, as it marked the end of Shaq's time with the Lakers. That offseason, he was dealt to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade that paired him with Dwyane Wade.
