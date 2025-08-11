Detroit Pistons Land Proven NBA Veteran Presence
NBA veteran Javonte Green is expected to sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
On Monday morning, it was revealed that Green is on pace to suit up for his fifth team since entering the league during the 2019-2020 NBA season.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent forward Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Green split last season in Cleveland and New Orleans and now enters his seventh NBA campaign as a defensive-minded wing.
The Pistons are now sitting with 14 players on the roster.
A Brief History on Javonte Green
Green spent his college days at Radford University. After four seasons, he entered the 2015 NBA Draft. Green went undrafted, leaving him to take an overseas route as a pro.
A trip to Spain was first up on the list for Green in 2015-2016. He was played in the Spanish third division, dominating by averaging 18 points and seven rebounds throughout his first year. He was named the league’s MVP.
From 2016 to 2018, Green played in Italy for the Serie 2A’s Pallacanestro Trieste. He found success by averaging 16 points and six rebounds in 45 games. He improved during a second season in Italy, which eventually led to a Summer League invite from the Phoenix Suns.
Although Green didn’t crack an active roster in 2018, he was on the league’s radar. A stint in Germany was in store for Green before he eventually garnered interest from the Boston Celtics.
Once again, Green played in the NBA Summer League, that time with the Celtics. He ended up getting a chance to crack the Celtics’ final roster. From then on, Green maintained a role in the NBA.
During his second season with the Celtics, Green was traded to the Chicago Bulls. His run with the Bulls initially ended in 2023, but he returned for a 10-day deal in 2024. After that stint, Green inked a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Last year, Green appeared in 50 games with the Pelicans before reaching a contract buyout.
After getting bought out, Green joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
With the Pelicans, Green saw the court for an average of 22 minutes. In 50 games, he put up six points and four rebounds per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes.
Once he got to Cleveland, Green came off the bench for all but one of the 18 games he played. The veteran averaged three points and two rebounds in nine minutes per game. During the Cavs’ playoff run, Green saw the court for an average of seven minutes per game, producing three points and two rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the field.
