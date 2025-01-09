Detroit Pistons Legend Speaks on Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Chances
It’s been years since the Detroit Pistons have had a representative in the NBA All-Star game. In 2025, Cade Cunningham could break the trend.
Is it possible? According to former Pistons star and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Cunningham should undoubtedly be in the mix for the big game.
“In my mind, there’s no question at all,” Billups told reporters on Monday.
“He’s an All-Star.”
On Monday night, the Blazers paid a visit to the red-hot Pistons. Billups saw up close just how well Cunningham has been playing this year.
As the Blazers prepared for Monday’s outing, Portland watched tape on Cunningham against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the January 4 matchup, Cunningham scored 40 points on 52 percent shooting from the field in 38 minutes. He also dished out nine assists and came down with six rebounds.
Against the Blazers, Cunningham had a similar outing. On six fewer shots from the field, Cunningham scored 32 points. He racked up another nine assists and six rebounds to go with his night.
With the 2025 All-Star first fan returns revealed Cunningham ranked in the top six in the Eastern Conference for backcourt voting. He trails Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and LaMelo Ball.
While fan voting is extremely important, as it accounts for half of the final results, Cunningham would need support from players and coaches to complete a successful campaign as well. Billups’ comments on Cunningham could be a reflection of how other coaches and decision-makers could view the young star.
Since his rookie season, Cunningham was clearly on pace to become one of the NBA’s premier young guards. Unfortunately, injuries have affected his progress through his first two seasons.
Although Cunningham had another year of progression last season, he appeared in just 62 games throughout the year and played on a highly unsuccessful Pistons team that finished with just 14 wins on the year.
This year, Cunningham has taken another step forward, but his team is also finding more success. On a personal level, Cunningham has posted averages of 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 32 games. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and knocking down 38 percent of his threes.
After a win over Portland on Monday, the Pistons collected their fourth-straight victory. They are 8-2 over the last 10 games and have an 18-18 record, which places them seventh in the Eastern Conference.
For the first time since 2018, the Pistons are at .500 in January. There is still a long way to go for Cunningham and the Pistons this season, but there is a good chance Cunningham could finish the year with his first All-Star nod.
The former No. 1 overall pick would be the first player to represent the Pistons since their recently retired forward, Blake Griffin.
He could become one of Detroit’s most consistent All-Stars since they had a guy like Billups in uniform. While Billups didn’t start his career with Detroit, he earned his first All-Star nod with the team in 2006. For the next three seasons, Billups earned All-Star nods for Detroit.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup