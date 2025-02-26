All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Make Decision on Sharpshooter vs Celtics

The Detroit Pistons will miss Simone Fontecchio against the Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) and forward Simone Fontecchio (19) go for a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) and forward Simone Fontecchio (19) go for a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
As the Detroit Pistons prepared for their next matchup against the Boston Celtics, they prepared for the possibility of getting the sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio back in the mix.

Recently, Fontecchio suffered a finger injury, which put him on the injury report. On Tuesday night, the Pistons listed Fontecchio as questionable against the Celtics. By Wednesday afternoon, they downgraded the veteran forward, ruling him out once again.

Wednesday marks Fontecchio’s second absence in a row. He missed Monday’s action between the Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Pistons collected their eighth win in a row against the visiting Clippers.

Fontecchio’s recent injury occurred during the Pistons’ road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. During the first half, Fontecchio dislocated his finger. The Pistons ruled him out for the remainder of the game. When he left the court, Fontecchio had just appeared in four minutes. He produced two points, one rebound, and one assist during that time.

Simone Fontecchi
Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This year, Fontecchio has appeared in 52 games for the Pistons. Averaging 17 minutes off the bench, the sharpshooter has produced six points per game, shooting 32 percent from three. While he has struggled with his shooting compared to last year, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff has kept him as a key contributor in the rotation.

Last season, the Pistons acquired Fontecchio at the trade deadline from the Utah Jazz. Over the offseason, Fontecchio became a restricted free agent. While the Pistons extended a qualifying offer to bring him back on a one-year deal, Fontecchio and the organization agreed to a two-year contract worth $16 million.

