All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Make Tobias Harris Decision vs Clippers

Tobias Harris won't be available to play against the Clippers on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) moves the ball up court in front of LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) moves the ball up court in front of LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

There won’t be a reunion for Tobias Harris in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. When the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers, they’ll once again compete without the services of the veteran forward Tobias Harris.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed Harris as out. The veteran continues to tend to a personal matter, which is something Detroit’s head coach, JB Bickerstaff, addressed on Monday night ahead of the Pistons’ game against the Utah Jazz.

via @OmariSankofa: JB said "we'll see" on if Tobias is back for their road game against the Clippers on Wednesday. "You don’t fill what he’s brought for us. Other guys have to come in and play to their strengths, but you don’t try to attempt what he’s been to us."

Over the offseason, Harris wrapped up a long tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. He landed in Philly in 2019 after he was traded by the Clippers. Over the summer, Harris and the Pistons had a mutual interest. Although the Pistons were coming off of a 14-win season, while Harris was coming out of a situation where he made the playoffs every year, he was embracing a leadership role on a rebuilding team.

Tobias Harri
Feb 3, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The forward’s presence has been major as the Pistons transition into playoff contenders for the first time since 2019. Leading up to Monday’s meeting between the Pistons and the Jazz, Harris had just two absences this season. Monday marked the third.

At this point in the year, Harris played and started 59 games. He is posting averages of 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. The veteran is shooting 34 percent from three on nearly four attempts per game. After Wednesday’s game, the Pistons won’t take the court until Saturday, when they face the Golden State Warriors.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals

Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend

Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons

Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group

Cade Cunningham Joins Rare Stat Group

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News