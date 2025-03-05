Detroit Pistons Make Tobias Harris Decision vs Clippers
There won’t be a reunion for Tobias Harris in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. When the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers, they’ll once again compete without the services of the veteran forward Tobias Harris.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed Harris as out. The veteran continues to tend to a personal matter, which is something Detroit’s head coach, JB Bickerstaff, addressed on Monday night ahead of the Pistons’ game against the Utah Jazz.
via @OmariSankofa: JB said "we'll see" on if Tobias is back for their road game against the Clippers on Wednesday. "You don’t fill what he’s brought for us. Other guys have to come in and play to their strengths, but you don’t try to attempt what he’s been to us."
Over the offseason, Harris wrapped up a long tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. He landed in Philly in 2019 after he was traded by the Clippers. Over the summer, Harris and the Pistons had a mutual interest. Although the Pistons were coming off of a 14-win season, while Harris was coming out of a situation where he made the playoffs every year, he was embracing a leadership role on a rebuilding team.
The forward’s presence has been major as the Pistons transition into playoff contenders for the first time since 2019. Leading up to Monday’s meeting between the Pistons and the Jazz, Harris had just two absences this season. Monday marked the third.
At this point in the year, Harris played and started 59 games. He is posting averages of 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. The veteran is shooting 34 percent from three on nearly four attempts per game. After Wednesday’s game, the Pistons won’t take the court until Saturday, when they face the Golden State Warriors.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group