Detroit Pistons Mentioned in Pair of Early "Must-See" Matchups
In about a month and a half, the Detroit Pistons are set to kick off their regular season schedule. Amid their success in 2025, a pair of their matchups have been circled as ones many should be tuning in for.
Last season, the Pistons took the NBA by storm. After having the league's worst record a year prior, they managed to pull off a massive turnaround that resulted in a playoff berth. This wouldn't have been possible within changes to the coaching staff and front office, along with Cade Cunningham's emergence into an All-NBA-level talent.
Detroit has drastically changed its perception around the league, as they are now viewed as a budding young team that could make the leap to contender status in the future. Heading into the 2026 campaign, many are eager to see how the team will be able to build off its newfound momentum.
Midway through August, the NBA released its full schedule for the 2025-26 season. Now that every team knows its journey from October to April, fans and analysts have been scanning for high-profile matchups and other noteworthy showdowns.
In a recent column for NBA.com, Brian Martin broke down a series of must-see games for the opening months of the season. The Pistons popped up on this list twice, the first being their October 29th matchup against the new-look Orlando Magic.
"A battle of two young and emerging teams in the East, each led by a former No. 1 overall pick in Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, both looking to ascend to contender status in the conference," Martin wrote.
The second was a meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks that is slated just before Thanksgiving.
"The Bucks won last year’s season series 4-0, but two of those games needed overtime (including one that saw Giannis Antetokounmpo drop a season-high 59 points)," Martin wrote. "In three games against the Pistons, Giannis averaged a triple-double (39.7 ppg on 62.7% shooting, 10.7 rpg, 10 apg). Can the Bucks extend their win streak over the Pistons to 14 straight?"
Seeing that both these teams are also looking to take advantage of a weakened Eastern Conference, they are potential threats to the Pistons in 2026.
Detroit's first official game of the season is on October 22nd against the Chicago Bulls.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury