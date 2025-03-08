Detroit Pistons Optimistic About Key Player’s Status vs Warriors
After missing Tobias Harris for multiple games recently, the Detroit Pistons hope to get their veteran forward back in the mix on Saturday night when they face the Golden State Warriors on the road.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed Harris as probable to play. A recent report suggested the team was optimistic about his potential return before the Pistons submitted his official injury status leading up to the matchup.
via @omarisankofa: Pistons are optimistic Tobias Harris will play tomorrow. Missed their last two games due to personal reasons
Leading up to the Pistons’ March 3 matchup against the Utah Jazz, Harris had just two absences to his name this season. Without the starting forward, the Pistons fared well against a rebuilding Jazz team as they collected a 28-point win on the road.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff wouldn’t rule out Harris for the following matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Pistons kept Harris’ status as day by day. Eventually, he was ruled out for the LA matchup. Against the Clippers, the Pistons couldn’t come out on top. They took on an eight-point loss.
Getting Harris back would be major for Detroit. The veteran forward has been praised for bringing a valuable veteran presence on and off the court.
In 59 games this season, Harris has averaged 14 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three. He’s been averaging six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.
Not only would Harris’ presence in the starting lineup give Detroit its normal look lately, but it would allow Malik Beasley to give the bench unit its major scoring punch. While Beasley served the Pistons well in Harris’ absence, scoring 15 points per game over the two-game stretch, the veteran sharpshooter has produced 17 off the bench throughout the year, knocking down 42 percent of his threes.
The Pistons and the Warriors are set for an 8:30 PM ET tip.
