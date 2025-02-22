Detroit Pistons Player Joins Elite NBA Company for Key Statistic
Since reuniting with the Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris has felt the love in Michigan.
The veteran forward went from a high-pressure situation on the Philadelphia 76ers to moving up the leadership pecking order on a young Pistons team that didn’t have high expectations heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season.
With the All-Star break in the rearview, Harris has quietly been a significant free-agent addition for the Pistons, and it shows in his standing within an elite company when it comes to his plus/minus.
via @Statumuse: Players with a plus/minus of at least +200 since January 1st: Shai, Jokic, Tobias Harris. Elite list.
Heading into Friday night’s matchup between the Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs, Harris was in good company, joining Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Denver Nuggets’ multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic in having at least a +200 plus/minus since the start of 2025.
Since January 1st, Harris has generated a plus/minus of +233 in 24 games played. Jokic is second in the category at +247 in 22 games, while Gilgeous-Alexander is first at +306 in 21 games. The other two players within the top five are Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell.
Leading up to Friday’s action, Harris saw the court for 53 games to begin his second stint with the Pistons. He’s been shooting 46 percent from the field, producing 14 points per game. The veteran also generates six rebounds and two assists per game.
Unlike Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander, Harris doesn’t have the all-around statistics to earn All-Star nods and other yearly award consideration, but the Pistons have been thrilled with his all-around contributions that seem to fly under the radar. Harris’ value shows in his “elite” plus/minus.
On Friday, the veteran had another strong outing in the Pistons’ win over the Spurs. In 30 minutes, Harris produced 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He finished the matchup as a game-high +32, as the Pistons defeated the Spurs 125-110.
