Detroit Pistons' Rival Market Expected to Land WNBA Team

A Detroit Pistons rival organization could land a WNBA team soon.

Justin Grasso

Oct 2, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; The shoes of Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada (21) with the WNBA logo during game 1 of the WNBA finals against the Las Vegas Aces at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-Imagn Images
With the WNBA growing rapidly, many NBA organizations have been looking to bring expansion teams to their market. The Detroit Pistons formally announced their plans to make a bid for a WNBA franchise in late January.

Recently, it’s been revealed that an East Coast market is expected to add a team. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t help Tom Gores and the Pistons revive the Shock.

According to Sports Business Journal, Detroit’s rival franchise in Cleveland is expected to be announced as the next market to bring a team to the WNBA.

“The sources put Cleveland’s expansion chances as high as 90% -- with an announcement expected no later than March,” SBJ wrote.

Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores watches a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While that’s a shot at Detroit’s hope, for now, all hope certainly isn’t lost. For starters, 90% is obviously a high chance, but it’s not a guarantee.

And even if Cleveland does get a team to join the Cavaliers and the Charge, the report notes that the WNBA has “re-thought its original plan of adding just one team.” Perhaps one or two more could be added to bring the league’s total to 18 teams soon.

That’s a good sign for Detroit, but the bidding market remains hot. Philadelphia, Houston, Nashville, and Miami were all mentioned as possible competing markets, and Charlotte is another one that has popped up in the past.

For the upcoming season, the WNBA will see the debut of the Golden State Valkyries. In 2026, the league will roll out two more franchises. The Toronto Tempo and an unnamed Portland-based team will take the court.

Justin Grasso


