All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Rivals Make Interesting Trade Swap

Two of the Detroit Pistons' division rivals struck a deal on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks to pass against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks to pass against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA’s Central Division saw a massive swap on Saturday morning. Two direct rivals of the Detroit Pistons made the first big trade following the 2025 NBA Draft.

Lonzo Ball is on the move. He will join the Cleveland Cavaliers. In exchange for Ball, the Chicago Bulls will land Isaac Okoro. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, it’s a straight player-for-player swap right now.

Ball joins his fourth team since entering the NBA in 2017. After he played two seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball linked with the New Orleans Pelicans for a two-year run. Ball landed a major contract with the Bulls, and he got off to a hot start in Chicago.

Through his first 35 games with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He shot 42 percent from three on seven attempts per game. When Ball was healthy and on the court, the Bulls were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, a knee injury ended Ball’s season abruptly. It ended up being a very long healing journey for Ball, who missed two seasons of action. Last year, Ball returned to the court and made 35 appearances. He averaged eight points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 34 percent from three.

Throughout the year, Ball was a rumored trade candidate from the Bulls. The Pistons were once linked to him, although they didn’t seem to be serious contenders to land the point guard’s services. Eventually, the Bulls struck an extension with Ball. Months later, they are trading him to one of the top teams in the East.

As for Okoro, he lands in Chicago after averaging six points, two rebounds, and one assist. He knocked down 37 percent of his threes on 2.7 attempts per game.

While the Milwaukee Bucks could be entering a down year with many question marks surrounding their roster, the Central Division remains strong. The Cavs are expected to be back in contention, while the Indiana Pacers are coming off of an NBA Finals run. Since they could miss Tyrese Haliburton for a large chunk of time next year, the Pistons could be competing with Cleveland for the top spot in the division.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game

Radio Host Pressures Pistons to Make Big Move After Magic’s Trade

Pistons Learn Startling Cost of a Cade Cunningham Co-Star

NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail to Land Strong Target

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News