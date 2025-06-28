Detroit Pistons Rivals Make Interesting Trade Swap
The NBA’s Central Division saw a massive swap on Saturday morning. Two direct rivals of the Detroit Pistons made the first big trade following the 2025 NBA Draft.
Lonzo Ball is on the move. He will join the Cleveland Cavaliers. In exchange for Ball, the Chicago Bulls will land Isaac Okoro. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, it’s a straight player-for-player swap right now.
Ball joins his fourth team since entering the NBA in 2017. After he played two seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball linked with the New Orleans Pelicans for a two-year run. Ball landed a major contract with the Bulls, and he got off to a hot start in Chicago.
Through his first 35 games with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He shot 42 percent from three on seven attempts per game. When Ball was healthy and on the court, the Bulls were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately, a knee injury ended Ball’s season abruptly. It ended up being a very long healing journey for Ball, who missed two seasons of action. Last year, Ball returned to the court and made 35 appearances. He averaged eight points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 34 percent from three.
Throughout the year, Ball was a rumored trade candidate from the Bulls. The Pistons were once linked to him, although they didn’t seem to be serious contenders to land the point guard’s services. Eventually, the Bulls struck an extension with Ball. Months later, they are trading him to one of the top teams in the East.
As for Okoro, he lands in Chicago after averaging six points, two rebounds, and one assist. He knocked down 37 percent of his threes on 2.7 attempts per game.
While the Milwaukee Bucks could be entering a down year with many question marks surrounding their roster, the Central Division remains strong. The Cavs are expected to be back in contention, while the Indiana Pacers are coming off of an NBA Finals run. Since they could miss Tyrese Haliburton for a large chunk of time next year, the Pistons could be competing with Cleveland for the top spot in the division.
