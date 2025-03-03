Detroit Pistons Rule Out Key Player vs Utah Jazz
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for a road matchup against the Utah Jazz, they have ruled out a key player as Tobias Harris is tending to a personal matter.
Monday night’s matchup marks the first time Harris will miss a matchup since December. All year long, Harris has proven to be reliable in the health department. He’s missed just two games this year.
The Jazz matchup will mark the third absence for Harris this year, giving the Pistons an opportunity to tweak their starting five for the night.
While the Pistons didn’t make a ton of changes to their young roster last summer, they added a couple of seasoned veterans to bring experience to the table. Harris was one of the team’s notable additions over the offseason.
Statistically, Harris hasn’t seen the big jump that many prepared for, but he’s been praised plenty for the vocal leadership that he brings on and off the court. And while Harris might not be putting up big numbers in the scoring department, his all-around value has not gone unnoticed.
This season, Harris has been averaging 14 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. While taking 3.7 threes per game, Harris has shot at a 34 percent clip from deep. Aside from his scoring, Harris has averaged six rebounds per game, along with two assists.
Recently, the Pistons came up short and saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end before they could get to nine in a row. The Denver Nuggets took out Detroit on night two of their back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Pistons bounced back on their second leg of a back-to-back by picking up a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Heading into their West Coast trip, the Pistons hold a 34-27 record. They remain in the Eastern Conference’s sixth position, trailing the Indiana Pacers by one game.
The Pistons and the Jazz are set for a 9 PM ET tip.
