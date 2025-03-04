Detroit Pistons Rule Out Key Player vs Utah Jazz
Out West for a road trip, the Detroit Pistons are looking to form another win streak on Monday night after taking down the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend. Next up, the Pistons have the Utah Jazz on the schedule.
Heading into the matchup, the Pistons added a couple of veterans to the injury report, joining the guard Jaden Ivey. Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart will not get the nod to play.
Stewart was a late scratch on Monday. For most of the day, the Pistons didn’t anticipate losing Stewart for the matchup in Utah. However, the veteran center seems to be dealing with a lower back contusion. The Pistons will keep him on the bench for the time being.
Without Stewart, the Pistons lose a key reserve for their frontcourt. Although he’s been a starter in Detroit for the past three seasons, JB Bickerstaff believed Stewart was better suited coming off the bench at his natural position rather than playing power forward in the starting five.
In 56 games, Stewart has averaged six points, six rebounds, and one block. While his offensive numbers have taken a dip with his playing time cut down, Stewart’s defense has been a major boost for Detroit throughout the year. He’s become one of the most productive rim protectors when on the floor.
In addition to Stewart, the Pistons will roll without Tobias Harris. According to the team, Harris is dealing with a personal matter. His timeline for return is unclear, as is Stewart’s. With Harris out of the mix for the night, the Pistons will start the veteran guard, Malik Beasley. Without Stewart, the Pistons could open more playing time for Paul Reed.
