Detroit Pistons Select Chaz Lanier in 2025 NBA Draft
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons landed an opportunity to make their lone pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the 37th overall pick, the Pistons selected Chaz Lanier out of Tennessee.
Throughout his first four seasons in the NCAA, Lanier competed for North Florida. He moved to Tennessee ahead of the 2024-2025 NCAA season. In 38 games, Lanier averaged 18 points while shooting 40 percent from three. He also averaged four rebounds and one assist.
Typically, the Pistons are at the top of the draft order on night one. As they’ve been in a rebuild for several seasons, landing in the lottery has been a yearly event. This time around, that wasn’t the case.
Detroit had a first-round pick at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, but a trip to the playoffs allowed for the Minnesota Timberwolves to take it on. Detroit shocked the NBA by finishing the season with a 44-38 record. They clinched the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, drawing a first-round matchup against the New York Knicks.
The second round was all Detroit had to look forward to at the draft. While second-rounders are less likely to get a ton of playing time on the Pistons these days, as they transition into playoff contenders, Trajan Langdon gets to stick to his plan of focusing on homegrown development in Detroit.
Last season, the Pistons first went on the clock with the fifth-overall pick. They selected the NBA G League Ignite prospect, Ron Holland. On day two, the Pistons made a trade in the second round, before selecting Bobi Klintman out of Wake Forest with the 37th pick.
Holland ended up having an impressive rookie season for the Pistons, appearing in 81 games. He was a key reserve for the team, bringing plenty of defensive intensity on the floor. As for Klintman, he struggled with an injury setback early on. By the time he was cleared, it was too late in the process to earn a role. Klintman played in eight games, averaging five minutes on the court. He spent most of his time in the G League.
Soon, we’ll see what’s in store for Detroit’s latest second-round selection, Chaz Lanier.