Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Compared to Luka Doncic
While there are many contributing factors to the Detroit Pistons' massive turnaround, it would not have been possible without one core element. That being the emergence of Cade Cunningham. As for the former No. 1 pick put together another dominant outing, one of his teammates compared him to a superstar talent in the NBA.
On Sunday night, the Pistons took the floor in the second game coming out of the All-Star break. They squared off against on the teams currently trying to chase them in the standings, the Atlanta Hakws. Trae Young did everything he could to try and uplift his team, but lost an impressive duel with a fellow Eastern Conference All-Star.
The biggest takeaway from this matchup was the all-around dominance from Cunningham. He did it all for the Pistons in their 148-143 win over the Hawks, posing an impressive box score of 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and three blocks.
Following this outing, Cunningham received high praise from numerous members of the Pistons. Among those to speak up about the emerging star was Dennis Schroder. The journeyman point guard went as far as to say that Cunningham reminds him of LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
"He reminds me of Luka a lot," Schroder told reporters postgame. "I followed his game very closely. It's impressive how he picks the defense apart. He's really unselfish. A lot of people don't do that if they've got it going, not shooting. I don't know how many shots he took in the 2nd half."
Schroder also played a key part in Sunday's victory, making the Hawks' defense pay for sending multiple bodies at Cunningham. He had his arguably his best game with the Pistons thus far, finishing with 16 points and seven assists off the bench.
Being compared to someone like Doncic is a big compliment for Cunningham as he climbs the ranks in the NBA hierarchy. With his ability to fill the stat sheet and be the main hub of his team's offense, some comparisons could be made between the two star point guards.
