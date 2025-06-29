All Pistons

Pistons Star Makes Appearance for Exciting Wings-Fever Clash

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham was in attendance for Paige Bueckers' first matchup against the Indiana Fever.

Justin Grasso

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Wings hosted the Indiana Fever on Friday night, and the Detroit Pistons' star guard Cade Cunningham was in the building.

Friday’s game carried a lot of hype, considering it was supposed to be the battle of two No. 1 picks. Dallas’ Paige Bueckers was expected to face off against Indiana’s Caitlin Clark. Unfortunately for Clarke, she’s battling a groin injury, which has placed her on a day-to-day timeline.

The Wings-Fever remained an intriguing battle throughout the night. While Indiana got off to a strong start, Dallas battled back before the half and kept the momentum rolling in the third quarter. However, a strong outing by Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell led to a shorthanded Fever win.

Indiana defeated the Wings 94-86. Mitchell led the Fever with 32 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. Aliyah Boston produced 21 points, along with six rebounds.

On the other side, Bueckers scored a team-high 27 points in 36 minutes. The star guard knocked down 50 percent of the shots from the field, going 2-3 from beyond the arc.

Cunningham, a Texas native, is spending some time in the offseason in his home state. It will only be a matter of time before he’s back in Michigan, preparing for an exciting Detroit Pistons season, which will feature much higher expectations this time around.

Heading into last year’s run, Cunningham’s team was coming off a 14-68 year. They bounced back with a 44-38 season, clinching the sixth seed in the NBA Playoffs. Although Cunningham and the Pistons lost in the first round against the Knicks, they put up a good fight in their first postseason of the Cunningham era.

