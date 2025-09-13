Detroit Pistons' Starting Unit Earns Respectable Grade
Aside from some minor tweaks in the margins, the Detroit Pistons will be running it back after a successful 2025 campaign. Trajan Langdon remains committed to this young core, focusing on internal growth before making any major changes to the roster.
While many were calling for the Pistons to tear everything down and start over after having the league's worst record in 2024, they drastically altered their perception around the league last season. Numerous players saw improvements under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, most notably Cade Cunningham. Now led by an All-NBA caliber talent, some view Detroit as a budding contender in the Eastern Conference.
Amid some veteran departures this offseason, Bickerstaff's rotation will be loaded with youth next season. Despite this, the group still received a fair grade for its potential starting unit.
Ahead of the 2026 season, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report handed out grades for the likely starting five for each NBA team. Detroit's opening unit is expected to stay the same for the most part, consisting of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren. Although this five-man group didn't log any time together last season, they still landed a B grade.
Cunningham is a budding superstar, Harris offers spacing, Duren controls the boards and the Ivey-Thompson combo will bring terrifying athleticism to the mix.
Pistons lineups that included everyone above except Ivey were a plus-4.4 last season. As long as Ivey can knock down shots from the perimeter like he did prior to injury (40.9 percent on 5.1 attempts per game), the 2025-26 Pistons starters should be at least that good.
Looking ahead, there is a chance this unit could outperform its initial grade in 2026. That said, it will all depend on the play of Ivey and Thompson.
Ivey was in the midst of a career year last season, but it came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a broken leg in a New Year's Day matchup against the Orlando Magic. If he can replicate his production before the injury, he could be a key contributor for the Pistons.
As for Thompson, he is arguably the biggest X-factor on the roster this year. Coming off his first healthy offseason in the NBA, many are anxious to see if he can make a similar leap that his twin brother Amen made for the Houston Rockets last season.
