Detroit Pistons Upgrade Sharpshooter vs Denver Nuggets
There’s a chance the Detroit Pistons could have some positive reinforcements on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets as they upgraded Simone Fontecchio on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Fontecchio is probable to play. Lately, the Pistons veteran has been dealing with a finger injury, which was diagnosed as a dislocation.
The setback first occurred when the Pistons were taking on the Atlanta Hawks on February 23. Fontecchio checked in for a little under five minutes. During that time, Fontecchio shot 1-3 from the field to score two points.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Fontcchio has embraced a bench role for the Pistons. He came off the bench for all 52 games he played. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged six points and three rebounds throughout the year.
Compared to his first couple of NBA seasons, Fontecchio is having a down year in the shooting department. He’s been hitting on just 38 percent of his field goals and knocking down only 32 percent of his threes.
The Italian forward entered the NBA in 2022, joining the Utah Jazz. Fontecchio averaged six points on 33 percent shooting from three during his rookie effort. Last year, Fontecchio produced nine points per game on 39 percent shooting in 50 outings. At the trade deadline, he was moved to the Pistons.
Fontecchio appeared in 16 games down the stretch for Detroit. He averaged 15 points and four rebounds while shooting threes at a 43 percent clip.
